What is the best video RPG?

What makes a good Role-playing game (RPG)? They all have some things in common: You start out as a lone avatar (sometimes with a party), tasked by some authority to save the world (along with lesser side quests), required to gain experience and level up, obtain new items, weapons, armor, magic, ect to help you in your quest, all the while spending many hours of your life immersed in a fantasy world. A good RPG also has a good story line and good characters as well. While the plots of RPG's may vary, they generally suck you in and keep you engaged. So, the question is: what is the best RPG in your opinion (video/computer consoles only please) game and why? Which RPG is your favorite?