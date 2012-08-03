What's the big deal about same-sex marriage?

Given the recent discussions and debates reagrding same-sex marriage, not to mention the whole Chik-fil-A debacle, I was wondering: what is the big deal about same sex marriage? Seriously! What is the big deal? I don't say that in a way to diminish the difficulties same sex couples endure from others about marriage or to cheapen their relationship in any way. I just don't see the big deal in allowing homosexuals to marry, the same way I don't see the big deal in interracial couples marrying, or any other couple for that matter. Marriage is marriage and it's a right people can utilize if they so choose. So why should homosexuals be denied the right to marry? Short answer: there is no logical or legal reason to deny gays the right to marry! Of course, that doesn't mean there aren't opponents to the idea of gay marriage. Opponents of gay marriage basically don't have a leg to stand on when formulating an argument against gay marriage. Their "arguments" usually go like this:

"Gay marriage (homosexuality in general) is an abomination to God or is against the bible."

That's all well and good except for a couple of things: Not everyone believes in (your) god/bible, and it is not required. Nor does god/the bible make or have any say in our secular laws! So while you're free to believe in god and the bible or waht they say, the Constitution trumps you, especially since marriage is a civil institution under the law and the religious aspect is merely ceremonial but otherwise irrelevant.

"Marriage is a religious institution."

Perhaps in some cultures it is. But not in this one! Marriage has always been a civil institution, long before religion became involved. In fact, there is no record anywhere, in the entire history of Common or civil law (which is what our laws is based on), of religious or church approval or involvement being required for a marriage to take place or to be valid. That also goes along with my prior point above.

"Gays can't reproduce/marriage is for having children"

That one is one of the more laughable and weak arguments against gay marriage. Reproduction and having children is not a requirement for marriage or vice versa. Neither is the intention of having children a requirement. There is no clause which states a marriage is null and void if the couple involved do not have offspring or do not intend to. Many people, including infertile couples, the elderly, or those simply choosing not to have children may be married and have a marriage that's just as valid and legal as that of a couple with children. In other words, children is also irrelevant to marriage!

"Children of gay couples will turn gay/be maladjusted."

Another laughable statement. Simply put, there is not one shred of valid objective evidence to suggest that children of gay couples (married or not) are any more or less maladjusted or dysfunctional than children of straight couples or that they will turn out gay.

"Marriage is not a right."

That statement merely reflects ignorance of the law and Constitution. The SCOTUS itself deemed marriage to be a "basic civil right" in their landmark case: Loving v. Virginia (1967). Their decision did not differentiate between sexual orientation. Like it or not, marriage is a constitutional right and denying that right to two consenting adults on the basis of sexual orientation is discrimminatory at best. Of course, the Constitution also calls for equality under the law.

"I should not be forced to accept the homosexual lifestyle!"

A knee-jerk reaction of a statement and one that is not thought out in the least. Homosexuality is no more a lifestyle than heterosexuality is and you're not forced to accept anything. Only the government is, under the law. That's what homosexuals are fighting for-government and legal acceptance under the law to ensure equality, including that in marriage.

Those are just some of the arguments I've heard against gay marriage. I'm sure there are more. But they're all just as nonsensical and baseless as those above. The bottom line is, as I've said many times: there is no logical or legal reason to deny gays the right to marry and opponents of gay marriage have not been able to come up with a valid or significant reason!