The Top 10 Greatest Scientific instruments of Discovery of all Time

I was thinking about science after watching an episode of Cosmos. The myriad of discoveries and knowledge gained by science over the years is awe inspiring to say the least. So I started thinking, what are the top 10 scientific instruments of all time? Instruments or equipment scientists use or have used to allow us to explore the universe, from the subatomic to the galactic? Here are my choices off the top of my head, in no particular order:

Voyager I/II spacecraft Hubble telescope Galileo's telescope the Computer Microscope/electron microscope the Compass Mass Spectrometer Large Hadron Collider Gravimeter Mars Rovers (pick one)

This is by no means a complete list of all the various scientific instruments available or used. Does anyone have other suggestions? Please let me know.