Which 1980's shows should get a remake for today?

Anyone who remembers the 1980's knows there were a lot of good shows on TV at the time (and some duds too), some of which have become classics in their own right. So which 80's shows deserve a remake? Here is my top 10 list of shows (in no particular order) that deserve a remake. For this list, I only included shows that originated in the 1980's, although if they ran into the 1990's that is fine. I also excluded animated shows and soap operas. Shows that have already been remade or have been continued in another series will not be considered (sorry Knight Rider). Any movies based on these shows will be ignored. So here goes:

1. The A-Team. This show centered on 4 special forces commandos from the Vietnam War. A remake can easily be adapted to focus on a group of soldiers from the Iraq or Afghanistan conflicts, but keeping with a similar premise loaded with action.

2. Airwolf: A show about an unbeatable helicopter involved in various conflicts? What's not to love. Take an Apache attack chopper, modify it so it looks more "futuristic," and you have the new Airwolf (keep the old theme song).

3. Magnum P.I.: Magnum PI maintained its popularity throughout the 80's. So a remake seems reasonable. Perhaps in another locale, such as South Florida or New Orleans?

4. Growing pains: A family centered comedy (before Kirk Cameron went insane).

5. 21 Jump Street. While the Jump Street movies were successful, a young ensemble cast can make for quite the drama series.

6. Doogie Howser, M.D.: This show, about a boy genius doctor and how he deals with being a teenager, barely makes the list as this show debuted in 1989.

7. The Greatest American Hero: Superhero movies is all the rage, and modern superhero series (The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl), certainly prove that a good superhero series can be done. So why not this little gem from the early 80's?

8. Quantum Leap: Because one can never have enough good Sci-fi shows. :)

9. Rescue 911: Sherriff John Bunnell (of the World's Wildest Police videos series) as the narrator! 'Nuff said.

10. My Two Dads: This one can easily be updated to have two gay dads adopting a little girl.

Here are a few honorable mentions:

1. Miami Vice

2. Family Matters

3. Macgyver

Considering all the shows from the 1980's, I'm sure some didn't make the list. Do you agree? What shows would you include fore a remake? Comments welcome.