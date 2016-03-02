What are the Top 10 TV Theme Songs of the 1980's?

In my last article, I listed the top 10 TV shows from the 1980's that should be remade (or rebooted). Here is my list for the top 10 themes from shows of the 1980's. For this list, I excluded themes from animated shows, as those deserve their own list. I also included only the shows which originated in the 1980's. So here they are, in no particular order:

1. Alf: A lighthearted, uplifting theme.

2. A-Team: Just pure action.

3. Knight Rider: A theme as awesome as the car.

4. Airwolf: A high-flying adventurous song.

5. Dallas:

6. Coach: If this song doesn't get you pumped before a big game, nothing will.

7. Cheers: Because everyone knows your name.

8. Hunter: "works for me."

9. The Greatest American Hero

10. MacGyver

Here are a few honorable mentions:

Miami Vice

Mr. Belvedere

Alien nation

There were a lot of great theme song to various shows, so I couldn't include them all. If there any you feel should be included, please feel free to comment.