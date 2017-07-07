Who is the biggest "God hating troll" on Newsvine: Poll

Hello everyone and welcome to the first (re-seeded) article of my new nation, "God Haters."

Let me first point out that this nation is not based on individuals who hate religion, god or any other deity. Everyone is welcome to join this nation, regardless of religious belief, fealty, or the lack thereof. This nation is actually based on the idea of using logical analysis, critical thinking, and rational thought when discussing any issue, regardless of the nature of the issue. Any and all topics may be discussed here and everyone is encouraged to do so. From my experience, especially on Newsvine, I have found the more theistically inclined individuals tend to react more negatively or with hostility when their views, beliefs, and opinions are challenged, especially when evidence or facts is presented.

Here's a little backstory: not too long ago, I was engaged in a discussion on another thread in which I challenged the views of a certain viner who shall remain nameless (although I'm sure some might know to whom I am referring). Well that opened the floodgates to multiple rants and explicatives directed towards myself and others (not the first time either), the least of which was referring to yours truly as "...the worst God Hating troll on this site and everyone knows it including you." While I recognize the intent of the comment was malicious, I thought it was comical and it inspired me to start the "God Haters" nation. In effect, I took it and went along with it, as it were, and did something constructive with it.

Several others expressed interest in being crowned the "biggest god hating troll" too. As a result, I have decided to start this nation with a poll: Who is the biggest "God hating troll" on Newsvine? I have included a poll listing some individuals whom might qualify for the title of biggest "God hating troll" based on their vast knowledge, expertise, and/or ability to logically and rationally debate any topic or challenge any religious belief or assertions. I wish to make it clear that this does not speak of or infer as to the religious beliefs or leanings of the individuals listed, as that is their business unless they choose to make it known. It is no way makes any declaration that any individual listed or commenting is an actual "god hater" for real or harbors any animosity towards any deity or religion. Any individual who actually does have animosity towards a deity and/or religion is purely coincidental. I acknowledge this may be an incomplete list. So my apologies to anyone whom I forgot or who otherwise wishes to be included.

So feel free to comment or posts seeds and articles on the "God Haters" nation. And as always, please mind the CoH. Thank you. :)