To my Newsvine friends: A new beginning

As you may have heard, Newsvine will be shutting down. I can remember the very first article I commented on, which brought me to Newsvine in the first place. I have been with Newsvine for many years and have engaged in many wonderful and informative discussions over the years, especially with the friends and members of my various nations. I do not wish to lose the opportunity to continue in these discussions, especially with my Newsvine friends. Therefore, I have decided to start my own group in The Newstalkers site and you are all welcome to join my group so that we may continue our discussions much in the same way here. In honor of my adopted nation, "Religious and not-News Chat" and in honor of its founder and legendary former Newsviner Grisham, and all its wonderful members/friends, I have carried our nation's name over to NewsTalkers and named my group "Religion and not News Chat." It is my hope that we can remain together as a group of friends and "family," much as we have been here over the years. I will remain with Newsvine until the end. But I don't consider the Newsvine shutdown as an end. Rather, it is a chance for a new beginning. I hope we can all share that new beginning together.